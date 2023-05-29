Photo Gallery: Vicksburg honors those who gave all on Memorial Day Published 4:39 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

Those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces were honored at several Memorial Day events around Vicksburg on Monday.

The events were organized by the Vicksburg-Warren County Memorial Day Committee, American Legion Tyner-Ford Post #213 and American Legion Allein Post #3.

The Parade of Veterans began the activities at 10 a.m. and a memorial service was held at 11 a.m.

A motorcade went from the memorial service to the Vicksburg National Military Park where a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Vicksburg National Cemetery.