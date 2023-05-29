Photo Gallery: Vicksburg honors those who gave all on Memorial Day
Published 4:39 pm Monday, May 29, 2023
Comrade Arnette Nash of American Legion Post #213 sang several patriotic songs at the Memorial Day Service at the Vicksburg Auditorium on Monday. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A line of military vehicles was part of the Parade of Veterans on Monday morning on Washington Street in Downtown Vicksburg. The parade kicked off the Memorial Day activities around the city which also included a memorial service at the Vicksburg Auditorium and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vicksburg National Military Park.
Colonel Christian Patterson of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center was the guest speaker at the Memorial Day service held by Vicksburg-Warren County Memorial Day Committee, American Legion Tyler-Ford Post #213 and American Legion Allein Post #3. Patterson spoke about how we honor those who died in the act of duty for our freedom. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The wreath-laying ceremony for Memorial Day in Vicksburg was held at the base of this flag in the Vicksburg National Cemetary on Monday afternoon. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Parade of Veterans kicked off Memorial Day activities around Vicksburg on Washing Street on Monday at 10 a.m. Many driving classic cars participated in the event. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Veterans salute during the playing of taps at the wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day afternoon at the Vicksburg National Military Park. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces were honored at several Memorial Day events around Vicksburg on Monday.
The events were organized by the Vicksburg-Warren County Memorial Day Committee, American Legion Tyner-Ford Post #213 and American Legion Allein Post #3.
The Parade of Veterans began the activities at 10 a.m. and a memorial service was held at 11 a.m.
A motorcade went from the memorial service to the Vicksburg National Military Park where a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Vicksburg National Cemetery.