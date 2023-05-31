William Carey University announces Vicksburg students on President’s and Dean’s Lists

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

William Carey University announced the undergraduate President’s and Dean’s List Scholars for the Spring Trimester this week.

President’s List Scholars have a perfect 4.0 grade point average and Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5 grade point average; both lists require students to have no failing grade in any class.

Students earning these recognitions from Vicksburg are Andre Uy Ranis for the President’s List and Kameren Duenas Batty for the Dean’s List. 

