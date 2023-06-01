105 Years Young: Frances Ford Shares Her Secrets to a Long Life Published 3:35 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

When Frances Ford turned 104 on June 3, 2022, the family celebrated her life — they will be doing the same this year as she turns 105.

Ford, who lives in Bovina with her niece, Patricia Vinzant, was married to the late Armond E. Ford. Together, the couple were soybean and cotton farmers in the Tallula community in Issaquena County. Mrs. Ford also owned Tamette’s, a needlecraft shop located at the Battlefield Mall in the 70s.

Frances and her late husband had two children, Grace Ford Dillon of Natchez and William Gene Ford Sr. of Issaquena County; four grandchildren, Tammy Kelly Lawrence, Gene Ford Jr. and Annette Ford Kindhart, all of Vicksburg and the late Steve Kelly of Natchez.

There are also six great-grandchildren — Heather and Alyssa Kindhart of Vicksburg, Erica and Garrett McDaniel of New Orleans, Christopher Kelly of Sumrall and Hailey Wroten of Natchez. She also has many great nephews and great nieces of Vicksburg.

Lawrence, said her grandmother, has the “strongest hugs and most beautiful laugh.”

And Frances attributed her health and longevity to long walks, protection from the sun by wearing long sleeve shirts and “large floppy hats” and taking vitamin E and Fish oil daily.

The centenarian also claimed, Lawrence said, that drinking Dr. Pepper was not bad for one’s health.

