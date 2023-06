Arthur James ‘Bobo’ Hudson Published 9:37 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Arthur James ‘Bobo’ Hudson, a resident of the Bovina community, passed away June 1, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. He was 51. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at New Hope M.B. Church Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

