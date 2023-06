Cornelius Bradley Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Mr. Cornelius Bradley passed away on May 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 64. Funeral Services will celebrate his life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Spring Ridge Church Cemetery in Edwards, MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.