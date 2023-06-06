Southern Miss picked to host super regional series vs. Tennessee Published 10:10 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

For the second season in a row, Southern Miss will host a super regional series in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that Pete Taylor Park will be the site of the best-of-three series between Southern Miss (45-18) and Tennessee (41-19) that will send the winner to the College World Series.

Game 1 is Saturday at 2 p.m., and will be televised on ESPNU. Games 2 and 3 will be Sunday and Monday, respectively, although the game times and TV assignments were not announced. All super regional games will be televised on one of the ESPN networks.

Email newsletter signup

Southern Miss lost to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the super regional round last season. The Golden Eagles got back there by winning four consecutive elimination games at the Auburn Regional last weekend, including an 11-7 victory over Penn in Monday’s championship game.

Southern Miss’ only other super regional appearance was in 2009, when it also reached the College World Series for the only time in program history.

Tennessee, meanwhile, went undefeated in winning the Clemson Regional. It beat Charlotte twice, and outlasted regional host Clemson 6-5 in 14 innings.

The 16 national seeds are slotted as hosts for super regionals, but both Southern Miss and Tennessee defeated the national seeds — No. 13 Auburn and No. 4 Clemson — in their respective regionals.

Four of the eight super regional series will begin Friday, and the other four on Saturday. Only the start times and TV assignments for Game 1 of each series were announced Tuesday.

Series starting Friday are South Carolina at Florida; Duke at Virginia; Oral Roberts at Oregon; and Indiana State at TCU.

Indiana State is the No. 14 national seed and was in line to host a super regional series, but was unable to because its campus is hosting a large Special Olympics event next weekend.

Series starting Saturday are Alabama at Wake Forest; Texas at Stanford; Kentucky at LSU; and Tennessee at Southern Miss.

Game 1 of the Kentucky-LSU series will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

TENNESSEE AT SOUTHERN MISS

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Game 1 – Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 11, (Time and TV TBA)

x-Game 3 – Monday, June 12, (Time and TV TBA)

x-If necessary

KENTUCKY AT LSU

Baton Rouge Super Regional

Game 1 – Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 11, (Time and TV TBA)

x-Game 3 – Monday, June 12, (Time and TV TBA)

x-If necessary