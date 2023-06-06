TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: All-day rehearsals ahead of Preliminary Rounds Published 11:49 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The Miss Mississippi Parade rolled through downtown Vicksburg Monday night, marking the first celebration of the delegates’ arrival in the River City.

Today’s activities are closed to the public as delegates, dancers, support staff and volunteers are scheduled for all-day rehearsals ahead of the preliminary phase of the competition, which will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 7 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Today’s Miss Mississippi events:

Tuesday, June 6

All-Day Rehearsals

LOOKING AHEAD:

Wednesday, June 7

10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings at George Carr Buick GMC, 2950 South Frontage Road

7 p.m. – First round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Thursday, June 8

10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings in downtown Vicksburg

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Delegates attend Rotary Club Lunch at the Vicksburg Country Club

7 p.m. – Second round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Friday, June 9

10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event

7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Saturday, June 10

9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public

8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.