Miss Mississippi delegates meet fans at George Carr Autograph Party

Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Ben Martin

The annual George Carr Miss Mississippi Autograph Party took place on Wednesday morning at George Carr Buick Cadillac GMC in Vicksburg.

Miss Mississippi delegates and former titleholders from across the state were available for autograph signing and pictures at the event.

The autograph party has been held at the dealership for more than 20 years and precedes the competition rounds held later this week.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Video by Larry Walker for Miss Mississippi | Special to The Vicksburg Post

More News

Third arrest made in Vicksburg Rainbow embezzlement

The Vicksburg Post remains open during construction

TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: Preliminary Rounds begin

Vehicle recovered after it was stolen in Claiborne County

Print Article