Miss Mississippi delegates meet fans at George Carr Autograph Party Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The annual George Carr Miss Mississippi Autograph Party took place on Wednesday morning at George Carr Buick Cadillac GMC in Vicksburg.

Miss Mississippi delegates and former titleholders from across the state were available for autograph signing and pictures at the event.

The autograph party has been held at the dealership for more than 20 years and precedes the competition rounds held later this week.

Video by Larry Walker for Miss Mississippi | Special to The Vicksburg Post