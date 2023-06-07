Miss Mississippi delegates meet fans at George Carr Autograph Party
Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Fans of the Miss Mississippi Competition had the opportunity to meet delegates and former winners at the annual George Carr Miss Mississippi Autograph Party that took place on Wednesday morning at the dealership. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The annual George Carr Miss Mississippi Autograph Party took place on Wednesday morning at George Carr Buick Cadillac GMC in Vicksburg.
Miss Mississippi delegates and former titleholders from across the state were available for autograph signing and pictures at the event.
The autograph party has been held at the dealership for more than 20 years and precedes the competition rounds held later this week.
Video by Larry Walker for Miss Mississippi | Special to The Vicksburg Post