Vehicle recovered after it was stolen in Claiborne County

Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Ben Martin

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Department made one arrest following the recovery of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Claiborne County Sheriff's Department)

A vehicle was recovered after being reported stolen to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

The vehicle was reported stolen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Shortly after, Chief Deputy Christi Sykes received a tip of the possible whereabouts of the vehicle.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate that vehicle and return it to its rightful owner.

Joseph Todd Partridge, of Adams County, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

