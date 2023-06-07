Vehicle recovered after it was stolen in Claiborne County Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

A vehicle was recovered after being reported stolen to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

The vehicle was reported stolen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Shortly after, Chief Deputy Christi Sykes received a tip of the possible whereabouts of the vehicle.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate that vehicle and return it to its rightful owner.

Joseph Todd Partridge, of Adams County, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.