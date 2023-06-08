Warren County Land Records May 29 to June 5 Published 2:49 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 29 to June 5

Warranty Deeds

*Sara S. Abraham to Daniel K. Daily, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*George Ameen and Allison D. Aden Ameen to Carolyn Lee Tabb, Part of Southeast ¼ and Northeast ¼ of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Dan H. Anderson and Ashley D. Anderson to Breanna Shiree Heard-Pinho, Lot 29, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

*Cook Brothers LLC to Ward’s Wrecker Service Inc., Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert Edgar Peters and Sandra Kelly Peters to Christopher L. Crabtree and Melanie A. Crabtree, Lot 4, Great Lake Estates.

*Karl F. Ehrhardt and Kyle B. Ehrhardt to Jared Smith, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Angela Ferguson to Charles Turner, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Jeffrey Todd Morgan and Christie Morgan to James E. Harper Jr. and Jennifer A. Harper, Part of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Simple Solution LLC to Byron Keonne Hayes and Anna Marie Hayes, Lot 171, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*Lillian Draper Lee and Carolyn Lawson to Mindful Solutions LLC, Block 8, Part of Lot 26, Vicks Enlarged-J.W.

*Carolyn Williams Luster to Property Pros LLC, Lot 73, Greenbrier Subdivision.

*Maynord Land Company LLC to Leigh Ann Nosser, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Jared K. Minor and Maury W. Minor to Nathaniel Stamper and Kelsey Stamper, Lot 62 and Part of Lot 63, Chambers Street.

*William Weeks and Rebecca Weeks to Jared Nathan Minshew and Emily Rene Minshew, Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Teri Nightingale and John A. Nightingale to William David Weeks and Rebecca Arceneaux, Lot 36, Shenandoah Valley No. 3.

*Laren D. Partridge to Tryon Properties LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Portia L. Smith to L.T. Walker, Part of Lot 5, Horde Tract South of South Street.

*David Wright and Mary Ann Wright to Teresa Wright, Lot 69, Silver Creek Estates.

Deeds of Trust

*Derrick Allen and Latoya Sims Allen to Cadence Bank, Lot 19, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Kelda L. (G) Bailess and Jason S. Bailess to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 233, Oak Park No. 5.

*Edna Brooks to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Breanna Shiree Heard-Pinho to Cadence Bank, Lot 29, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

*Byrone Keonne Hayes and Anna Marie Hayes to Cadence Bank, Lot 171, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*Kaynetra (Lashay) Tucker and Derrick (Deon) Tucker to Cornerstone Home Lending, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Christopher L. Crabtree and Melanie A. Crabtree to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Great Lakes Estates.

*Billy Joe Heggins and Shelly F. McTeer to Delta Bank, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Property Pros Investments LLC to Delta Bank, Lot 73, Greenbrier Subdivision.

*Charles Turner to Angela Ferguson, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Chelsey Ferguson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Martin-nez Sporting Goods LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lot 1 and 2, Pemberton Square Place.

*James E. Harper Jr. and Jennifer A. Harper to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Jared N. Minshew and Emily R. Minshew to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Zachery Aron Primeaux and Shelby Patricia Primeaux to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 9 of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Leigh Ann Nosser to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Thomas S. Pepper and Frances L. Pepper to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 21, Lake Park Estate No. 3 Resurvey.

*William D. Weeks and Rebecca Arceneaux Weeks to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 36, Shenandoah Valley No. 3.

Marriage Licenses

*Ruben Williams, 57, Mississippi, to Tracy Denice Burns, 49, Mississippi.

*Levie Charles Weir, 71, Colorado, to Ginger Nell Crenshaw, 69, Mississippi.

*Ronald Eugene Franklin, 65, Mississippi, to Gwendolyn Moore Bradley, 60, Louisiana.

*Lavinski Romel Washington, 43, Mississippi, to Lorna Nicole Lee, 39, Mississippi.

*Demario Cortez Gipson, 33, Mississippi, to Shameka Mindral Buchanan, 41, Michigan.

*Jackie Earl Woody, 62. Missouri, to Qiyoshi Lashay Trevillion, 35, Mississippi.

*Eric N. Case, 55, Louisiana, to Rhonda Kay Smith, 50, Mississippi.

*Antonio Carl Gray, 26, Mississippi, to Karmen Jakim McCoy, 25, Mississippi.

*Chauncey Andrea Gentry, 38, Mississippi, to Ranisha Renae Smith, 32, Illinois.

*Andrew Charles Amborn, 39, Mississippi, to Victorya Annie-Danyel Sessum, 31, Mississippi.

*John Hunter Lee, 22, Daytona Beach, Florida, to Hope Michelle Marshall, 21, Flowood, Miss.

*Jacob Austin Barrett, 26, Mississippi, to Abbigale Malaine Hearn, 24, Mississippi.

*Jimmie Wayne Emerson, 77, Alabama, to Leanna Marie Adams, 30, Mississippi.