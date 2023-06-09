Photo Gallery: Miss Mississippi delegates read to young learners

Published 2:48 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Ben Martin

Miss Mississippi Competition delegates spent Friday morning at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library reading to local children.

Parents brought their children and an entire daycare class showed up for the event.

The delegates were broken up into pairs and were stationed in different parts of the children’s section of the library. Young learners gathered around each for storytime, autographs and pictures.

An estimated 20 delegates attended the event.

