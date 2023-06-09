Project NOLA: A dozen cameras in Vicksburg, 21 more anticipated Published 5:25 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

In the last year, crime-prevention measures implemented by the city of Vicksburg include increased patrols and laying the framework for Project NOLA security cameras, a subsidized high-tech monitoring system that is set to enable increased surveillance in problem areas.

Almost one year after the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to install the Project NOLA cameras, approximately 12 have been installed in the city, IT Director Pam Newton said.

“We’re still in the first phase of cameras, so we’re waiting on 21 more cameras to be delivered to us to start placing them in various locations,” Newton said. “They are data-driven; we’re putting them in locations given to us by the police department. We’re trying to go to high-crime areas.”

While Newton said she couldn’t reveal the exact locations of the cameras for safety reasons, she did say the 12 currently in place are divided between the city’s North and South wards.

In total, the city has approximately 200 surveillance cameras of various kinds.

“It’s been a good way for our office to solve crimes, property crimes and things like murders in our neighborhoods,” Newton said.

Most recently, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on May 25 approved the $5,374.50 purchase of Aluminum Traffic Boxes from Texas-based Bison Profab, Inc. for the Project NOLA cameras.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones also praised the cameras, saying they are indispensable in solving crimes.

“We are all short all over this world, law enforcement is,” Jones said. “But those cameras are almost like boots on the ground. You’ve got another officer watching your neighborhood for you. I would love for more people to get the NOLA cameras in their neighborhoods.”

In addition to cameras installed by the city, neighborhoods can install Project NOLA cameras independently. One local neighborhood that has done so is the Wildwood Subdivision.