Spring 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll for The University of Mississippi Published 1:30 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll. The following local students made the list:

Anna Brown, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Parker Brown, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Public Policy Leadership.

Adrionna Carter, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.

Mattie Derivaux, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Biochemistry.

Riley Egger, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Elementary Education.

Emily Harris, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Biological Science.

Kevin Liu, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Finance.

Greyson Parman, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

Kendyl Rice, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.

Marguerite Roberson, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in General Business.

Karen Smith, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Computer Science.

Malorie Steen, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Psychology.

Lexi Stewart, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.

Chandler Tucker, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Andrew Ulmer, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

John Verhine, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in General Business.

Christina Waisner, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Engineering.

The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 to 4.00.

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.