TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: ONE PRELIM TO GO
Published 9:57 am Friday, June 9, 2023
The Miss Mississippi Competition is two-thirds of the way complete, with one preliminary round remaining before finals on Saturday.
Here’s Friday’s order of events:
Today’s Miss Mississippi events:
Friday, June 9
- 10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event
- 7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Saturday, June 10
- 9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public
- 8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.