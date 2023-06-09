TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: ONE PRELIM TO GO

Published 9:57 am Friday, June 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Miss Mississippi Competition is two-thirds of the way complete, with one preliminary round remaining before finals on Saturday.

Here’s Friday’s order of events:

Today’s Miss Mississippi events:

Friday, June 9

  • 10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event
  • 7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Saturday, June 10  

  • 9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public
  • 8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

