74-year-old Vicksburg man dies in Marcus Bottom shooting Published 8:24 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

At 4:24 a.m. Saturday morning, Vicksburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the Franklin Street and Military Avenue intersection in Marcus Bottom in reference to a male subject lying in the street.

When they arrived, officers found Edward Stowers, 74, of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. Stowers was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

VPD Deputy Chief of Administration Mike Bryant said Criminal Investigation Division investigators are in the area conducting interviews. Bryant said the investigation is in its early stages. The Post will update with more information as it becomes available.

