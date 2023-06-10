74-year-old Vicksburg man dies in Marcus Bottom shooting

Published 8:24 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

At 4:24 a.m. Saturday morning, Vicksburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the Franklin Street and Military Avenue intersection in Marcus Bottom in reference to a male subject lying in the street. 

When they arrived, officers found Edward Stowers, 74, of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. Stowers was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

VPD Deputy Chief of Administration Mike Bryant said Criminal Investigation Division investigators are in the area conducting interviews. Bryant said the investigation is in its early stages. The Post will update with more information as it becomes available. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More Crime

Project NOLA: A dozen cameras in Vicksburg, 21 more anticipated

Crime in Context: Shooting deaths doubled in Vicksburg compared to 2022

Crawford Street shooting death a homicide, Vicksburg police say

Vicksburg Police: No new arrests in Martha Street shooting

Print Article