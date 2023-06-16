Nominations now open for VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 Published 3:45 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Nominations for the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 are open until July 10.

Nomination packets can be picked up in the VWSD Athletics Office at 1500 Mission 66, or downloaded under the “Athletics and Activities” tab on the Vicksburg Warren School District website at vwsd.org.

Completed applications can be emailed to athletic secretary Priscilla Berry at pberry@vwsd.org, mailed to the address below, or dropped off at the VWSD Athletics Office.

Athletes must have attended and participated in a sport for at least two years at Vicksburg High or Warren Central beginning with 1970, and must have been part of a class that graduated at least 15 years prior to nomination.

Coaches must have coached for at least five years within the VWSD and for at least 10 years in their sport. They must also be out of coaching for the sport they’re nominated in for at least five years.

A selection committee will review the nominations and select the new Hall of Fame members later this summer. The Class of 2023 will be inducted prior to the VHS vs. WC football game in October.

