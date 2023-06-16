Nominations now open for VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

Published 3:45 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

The inductees of the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 — Robert Erves, Arthur “Bobo” Harris, Kelvin Reed, Dellie C. Robinson, Jimmy Sweet, Bowen Woodson and Donna Brown-Wynn — were honored at halftime of the Vicksburg vs. Warren Central football game last season. Nominations are now open for the VWSD Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)

Nominations for the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 are open until July 10.
Nomination packets can be picked up in the VWSD Athletics Office at 1500 Mission 66, or downloaded under the “Athletics and Activities” tab on the Vicksburg Warren School District website at vwsd.org.

Completed applications can be emailed to athletic secretary Priscilla Berry at pberry@vwsd.org, mailed to the address below, or dropped off at the VWSD Athletics Office.

Athletes must have attended and participated in a sport for at least two years at Vicksburg High or Warren Central beginning with 1970, and must have been part of a class that graduated at least 15 years prior to nomination.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Coaches must have coached for at least five years within the VWSD and for at least 10 years in their sport. They must also be out of coaching for the sport they’re nominated in for at least five years.

A selection committee will review the nominations and select the new Hall of Fame members later this summer. The Class of 2023 will be inducted prior to the VHS vs. WC football game in October.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame members

Warren Central cheerleaders show out at camp at Grambling

Clear Creek Golf Course closed Friday, tournament postponed because of storm damage

Carr excited to have a fresh start with Saints

Print Article