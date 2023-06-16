VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame members
Published 5:14 pm Friday, June 16, 2023
VWSD Hall of Fame inductees
c-Coach
Class of 2016
Tony Smith (Warren Central football)
Carl Blue (Warren Central football)
Sean Brewer (Warren Central football)
Cynthia Hall (Vicksburg basketball)
Barry Hassell (Vicksburg tennis)
Class of 2017
Michael Phelps (Vicksburg basketball)
Taylor Tankersley (Warren Central baseball)
c-Robert Morgan (Warren Central football)
Eddie Burns (Vicksburg football)
George Nasif (Vicksburg foootball)
Mary Logue (Warren Central basketball)
Jackie Pettway (Warren Central softball)
Class of 2018
c-Lucy Young (Warren Central softball, soccer)
c-Houston Markham, Jr. (Vicksburg football)
Michael Dottorey (Vicksburg football)
Sylvester Stamps (Vicksburg football)
Monique Varnado (Vicksburg track and field)
Class of 2019
Jay Hopson (Warren Central football)
James Jones (Vicksburg football)
Michael Sweet (Vicksburg football)
Justin Henry (Vicksburg baseball)
Jackie Martin-Glass (Warren Central basketball)
Gates Weaver (vicksburg soccer)
Class of 2020
Brian Darden (Warren Central football)
c-Cardell Jones (Vicksburg football)
Jamie Greer
c-Bobby Huell (Vicksburg football)
Kenneth Johnson (Warren Central football)
Makitta Wynn
Richard Blackmore (Vicksburg football)
Leo Cage (Warren Central football)
Class of 2021
Lum Wright Jr. (Warren Central football)
Keith Wright (Warren Central football)
Larry Carter (Warren Central football)
Marvin Flowers (Vicksburg football)
Casey Younger (Vicksburg football)
c-James W. Knox (Vicksburg football)
Jordan Henry (Vicksburg baseball)
Class of 2022
c-Robert Lee Erves, Jr. (Vicksburg football/powerlifting)
Arthur “Bobo” Harris (Vicksburg football)
Kelvin Reed (Warren Central basketball)
c-Dellie C. Robinson (Vicksburg basketball)
Jimmy Sweet (Temple/North Vicksburg football
Bowen Woodson (Vicksburg baseball/soccer)
Donna Brown-Wynn (Vicksburg basketball/track/softball)