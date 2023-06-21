LIGHTS OUT: Entergy reports 1,280 without power in Warren County Wednesday Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

After estimating all power in Warren County would be restored by Wednesday, Entergy still reports 1,280 customers in the area are in the dark as of 2:45 p.m.

The outages stem from severe thunderstorms that plagued the area on June 16 and 17. At the height of the outages, 9,447 customers in Warren County were without power.

Entergy Representative Victoria Love said Wednesday that power would be restored to the remaining customers by Thursday.

“We are still doing damage assessments and they have found more trouble along the way,” Love said. “We’re expecting the majority to be restored by Wednesday evening with the remainder of that 1,280 being restored Thursday evening.”

The June 16 storm included a “high-grade” EF-1 tornado that took down trees and light poles and damaged 19 homes, two businesses and one church.

As of Wednesday, only Campbell Swamp Road remained closed. Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said at 1 p.m. that Entergy had cleared the downed powerlines from debris on the road and the county road crew was on site clearing the roadway.