Concession stand burns at Porters Chapel Academy

Published 11:32 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Ben Martin

The concession stand at Porters Chapel Academy caught fire on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

The concession stand at Porters Chapel Academy caught fire Thursday morning.

McKinley Skipper, who happens to have been with the Warren County Fire Service for eight years, was mowing the school grounds when he noticed something was wrong.

“I looked down the hill and I said, ‘Well, that doesn’t look like steam.’ There was heavy smoke coming from the gym,” he said.

Skipper made the call around 6:33 a.m. Chief Derrick Stamps of the Vicksburg Fire Department said that the fire was under control by 7 a.m.

The concession stand is an addition on the side of the PCA gymnasium.

“That’s where the fire originated. It got toasted pretty good,” Skipper said. “They’re probably going to have to rebuild the concession stand.”

The gym itself was filled with smoke but was otherwise undamaged.

Head of School Chris Williams said that it was fortunate no one was injured, and added that the school’s insurance company will be looking into repairs shortly.

Stamps said the cause of the fire was likely electrical.

