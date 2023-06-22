Woman killed in wreck on Fisher Ferry Road Published 8:46 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Vicksburg Warren E911 received a call from a citizen reporting a single-vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road, just south of Old Trace Drive at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators found that a Honda Accord headed southbound on Fisher Ferry Road failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the west side of the road, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

“It appears that the driver oversteered to right the vehicle back on the road and in doing so the vehicle overturned,” Pace said. “The driver, the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.”

The 65-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Kelda Bailess.

The sheriff’s office is not yet releasing the name of the victim. Local relatives have been notified, but there are some out-of-town relatives who have not yet been contacted.

Warren County Fire Services along with the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire service stayed to assist with traffic.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation,” Pace said. “Fisher Ferry Road was completely closed between the city limits and Indian Hills Circle for more than an hour while investigators conducted their investigation.”