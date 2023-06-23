Murder case from 2005 gets ‘second look’ from Vicksburg Police Department Published 2:36 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Kennado Caples was murdered in 2005, but his story is news again — and Deputy Chief Troy Kimble is to thank.

While Kimble said he couldn’t go too deep into the current investigation into Caples’ case, new technologies and methods at VPD’s disposal weren’t available 20 years ago when Caples died.

“The whole thing about looking at cases is to go back and see — not that the initial investigator did a poor job or anything like that — but to put a fresh pair of eyes on it and a fresh perspective to what’s going on,” Kimble said. “So that’s what we’re doing now.

Email newsletter signup

“You look at 2005, for example — that’s 18 years ago,” he added. “There are a lot of things we have in our tool bag, from DNA evidence and all sorts of scientific and technological advances, that we did not have when some of these cases were first opened.”

However, when working with cold cases, Kimble said he hesitates to use the term “reopened.” If a case isn’t solved, it’s always open.

As far as the investigation into the death of Caples is concerned, Kimble said his office’s second look is in the early stages.

“Not to get too into this particular case alone, but we’re going back through (the files) and speaking with the district attorney’s office and (Police Chief Penny Jones) and others that are involved in this process,” he said. “We’re just going to work through and see exactly what’s going on. And if it’s something that doesn’t go against the U.S. Constitution as far as us getting these cases to prosecution, then we’re going to move forward.”

Three people were arrested in Caples’ death. Larry Devon Hamblin and Dwight Albert were charged with capital murder. Kathryn Blue, Caples’ then-girlfriend and Albert’s sister, was charged as an accessory to capital murder.

All three defendants in the Caples case were arrested shortly after the 26-year-old was found shot several times in his home at 2708 Letitia St. on May 8, 2005. Initially, it was believed that Caples was killed by a home invader. Blue, who shared the home with Caples, is the person who initially reported the crime.

All three suspects were released after a grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence to indict them, which would have resulted in a trial.

In 2009, the three were arrested again in a second attempt to bring the case to trial; this time, Blue and Albert were charged with murder and Hamlin was charged as an accessory.

By 2010, the case was still “not to the point” where it was ready to be presented to a grand jury. At that point, coverage of the case ceased — until now.

Caples’ sister, Ka’Tina Mason, posted on Facebook after receiving news that her brother’s case was getting another look.

“God is great,” she wrote. “They’ve reopened my brother’s case. Justice for Kennado Caples.”