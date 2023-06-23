Warren County man in custody after brief chase Published 10:37 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Warren County Deputies went to an address in the 400 block of Dry Creek Road on June 20 to serve two grand jury capias warrants, one for possession of a controlled substance, the other for possession of a stolen firearm.

“This arrest team was made up of both uniformed and plain-clothes investigators from the sheriff’s office, as well as one member of the Vicksburg Police Department’s Narcotics Team,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. “As officers arrived the individual they were looking for ran. He was arrested a short distance later in a wooded area adjacent to his home. He was armed with a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun at the time he was arrested.”

Justin Boler, 40 of Warren County, is currently in jail without bond awaiting his post-indictment arraignment and his initial appearance in circuit court.

Email newsletter signup