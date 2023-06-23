Warren County man in custody for 2018 sexual battery of child Published 10:29 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Last week, a team of Warren County investigators led by Lieutenant Stacy Rollison began an investigation into a report of inappropriate sexual contact.

Austin Zane Wigley, 21, turned himself in to Detective Mike Traxler and Rollison at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The investigation revealed there had been inappropriate sexual contact between Wigley and a child under the age of 14 back in 2018,” Sheriff Martin Pace said.

At the time of the alleged offense, Wigley was 17, but due to the age difference, he will be tried as an adult.

Wigley is charged with one count of sexual battery. Justice Court Judge James Jefferson set his bail at $100,000 which was posted that same day.