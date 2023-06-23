Warren County man in custody for fentanyl possession

Published 10:45 am Friday, June 23, 2023

By Ben Martin

Christopher Brock

Warren County deputies went to an address in the 400 block of Douglas Road to serve a misdemeanor warrant to Christopher D. Brock, 39 of Vicksburg, on June 14.

During the course of serving the warrant, deputies discovered several grams of fentanyl on Brock’s person. He was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance along with the misdemeanor being served.

An adult female was also arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge at the same time

Brock was given a $10,000 bond which he has since posted.

