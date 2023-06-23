Warren County man jailed on meth charges

Published 10:42 am Friday, June 23, 2023

By Ben Martin

John Allen “Trey” White III

Warren County deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Abraham Drive and Paxton Road at approximately 11 p.m. on June 20.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the caller reported seeing a white male in a pickup truck parked in the neighborhood that they did not recognize. Deputies were there within minutes and located the vehicle.

It was occupied by John Allen “Trey” White III, 40 of Warren County. Deputies discovered that he was in possession of several grams of crystal methamphetamine.

He was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

He was already on probation with a detainer from the Department of Corrections, making him ineligible for bail.

