Woman killed in Fisher Ferry wreck identified Published 11:44 am Friday, June 23, 2023

The woman killed in the car crash on Thursday on Fisher Ferry Road was identified by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as Shirley Luster, 65 of Warren County.

Vicksburg Warren E911 received a call from a citizen reporting a single-vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road, just south of Old Trace Drive at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Investigators found that a Honda Accord headed southbound on Fisher Ferry Road failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the west side of the road, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

“It appears that (she) oversteered to right the vehicle back on the road and in doing so the vehicle overturned,” Pace said. “The driver, the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.”

Luster was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Kelda Bailess.

Warren County Fire Services along with the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire service stayed to assist with traffic.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation,” Pace said. “Fisher Ferry Road was completely closed between the city limits and Indian Hills Circle for more than an hour while investigators conducted their investigation.”