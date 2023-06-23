Woman shot with pellet gun during altercation on Old Highway 27 Published 11:02 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Vicksburg Warren E911 received a call from the 2500 block of Old Highway 27 indicating that an adult female had been shot with a pellet gun by another adult female at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Units that arrived on the scene found a 51-year-old female who had a wound on her neck. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said that the individual stated that she had been shot by a woman during a disagreement.

The injured woman was transferred to Merit Health River Region for treatment and was then transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Pace said that Warren County investigators are actively working the case and that while no arrest has been made yet, they do have a suspect.