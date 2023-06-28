Monroe Trooper placed on leave following off-duty DWI arrest Published 9:31 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Louisiana State Police Troop F was contacted by the Monroe Police Department (MPD) in reference to the arrest of an off-duty Louisiana State Police Sergeant shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Officials with MPD indicated that Shelton Crooks, 49 of Monroe, was arrested for DWI and hit-and-run.

Crooks, currently assigned to patrol in the Troop F Monroe area, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation with all law enforcement property recovered by the department.

Crooks has been employed with LSP since 1999. According to reports from the MPD, they were contacted after a parked vehicle was hit by Crooks. He left the scene of the crash and later came into contact with an MPD officer.

The officer suspected that Crooks was impaired and he was placed under arrest. The investigation by MPD is ongoing.