Mulberry Vicksburg hosting pool party, art walk on Saturday Published 3:07 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Mulberry Vicksburg is out to help Vicksburgers beat the heat on Saturday with two events planned as part of the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion.

Festivities begin at noon with a Red, White and Blue Art Walk at the Jackson Street Gallery, located inside the Mulberry. Gallery owner Paula Jackson said she encourages people to come to experience the wide variety of Mississippi artists on display.

“I have work by more than 50 Mississippi artists on display, many of whom are from Vicksburg,” Jackson said. “And on Saturday, all pieces will be on sale for 10 percent off.”

In addition to the art walk, Mulberry Riviera, the hotel and condominium space’s luxury pool area, will play host to a patriotic pool party. The noon to 6 p.m. event has a $5 cover charge and is open to adults aged 21 and up.

General Manager John Bullard said attendees who would like to upgrade their experience can rent a single five-person cabana for $200 or a double 10-person cabana for $400 during the event. Cabanas include pool chairs and an umbrella, one top-shelf bottle of liquor with mixers of choice, an ice bucket and personalized food delivery.

Cabanas can be reserved through mulberryriviera.com.

“It’s a Vegas-style pool party,” Bullard said. “We’ll have frozen drinks and a DJ, and pool floaties, and it’s just a good time.”

In addition to the pool party, Bullard said the Mulberry Bistro is now open for lunch and dinner, courtesy of Chef Ashley Dollar. Dollar recently joined the Mulberry team to lead culinary efforts following the closure of the Barrel House in Jackson’s Fondren neighborhood.

For people who don’t make it to the Mulberry on Saturday, another party opportunity will be available on July 4, when the Riviera plays host to a fireworks watch party. A live band will play from 7 to 8 p.m., and food and drinks will be available to purchase. Guests of all ages are permitted to attend the event and watch the City of Vicksburg’s Fireworks Extravaganza from the Mulberry’s up-close vantage point.

As with Saturday’s pool party, there is a $5 entry fee for the fireworks watch party.

The Mulberry’s summer programming will extend throughout July, Bullard said, with the hotel hosting movie nights at the pool on the last three Thursdays of the month. Bullard encouraged people who are interested in the events to check the Mulberry’s Instagram page, @mulberryvicksburg, for polls to choose which movies are shown and more information on upcoming events.