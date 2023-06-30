Leadership changes addressed at Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees meeting Published 1:24 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Thursday.

A number of items were addressed including recent and coming changes in leadership.

Interim Superintendent David Campbell announced his retirement shortly after the meeting began.

“I would like to say this is my last meeting before I retire. It doesn’t seem like it’s been 30 years in this profession, but it has,” Campbell said. “And it’s been an honor to serve this community as assistant superintendent, as deputy superintendent, and now, as the interim superintendent.”

Campbell then invited newly hired Superintendent Dr. Toriano Holloway to address the board.

“I’m grateful to you all for this opportunity. Thank you to the community for the warm welcome. I’m looking forward to working in continuing the success that we’ve had, the innovative approaches to what we do,” Holloway said. “Mr. Campbell and Mr. Shealy have done some great things. It’s our job to make sure those things are sustainable beyond my time and beyond your time on the board.”

Another item addressed was the adoption of a resolution honoring the life of Ladissa Hutcheson, who died on June 15. Hutcheson was a long-time educator and worked as a special education teacher for VWSD for six years.

“Mrs. Hutcheson touched the lives of hundreds of children with her passion for teaching and authentic caring for each and every student in her classroom and school, and her legacy of commitment and dedication has enriched those fortunate enough to know her and her work,” a portion of the resolution read.

The board was also presented with its monthly financial report from Cassandra Lewis, Director of Financial Services for VWSD. The total district balance as of May was $26,856,193.70 and Mississippi Adequate Education (MAEP) Funding for March was $2,353,450, which is expected to stay consistent over the course of the fiscal year. Casino revenue for April was $60,894.36.

The next VWSD School Board meeting is scheduled for July 27 at 5:30 p.m. For a calendar of board meetings and documents, visit vwsd.org/domain/24.