More than $100,000 in narcotics seized in major drug bust in Warren County Published 6:04 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

A joint operation between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Vicksburg Police Department resulted in a major drug bust on Thursday in which more than $100,000 of narcotics were seized.

Investigators from both agencies served a search warrant at residences on Tanglewood Drive and Redbone Road on Thursday at around 9:30 p.m.

“This investigation involved many, many hours of surveillance by both agencies working together,” Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Email newsletter signup

The investigation began back in April and was focused primarily on the sale of crystal methamphetamine from the address on Tanglewood Drive, he added.

At the scene on Tanglewood Drive, they approximately half a pound of crystal methamphetamine, 131 pressed fentanyl pills, half an ounce of crack cocaine, and $4,148. The street value of those illegal drugs is $7,800.

Thomas Jones, 34 of Vicksburg was arrested. Jones appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday on charges of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $210,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Also at the scene was Charley Lee Brown Jr., 28 of Vicksburg, who was found to be in possession of 19 fentanyl pills. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and also appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $50,000 bond.

Pace said they identified the address on Redbone Road as a place where narcotics were being stored before being sold at the Tanglewood Drive residence.

Two pounds of high-grade crystal methamphetamine were seized at that location.

Jones was the primary arrest at the address, with sheriff’s investigators having already made an undercover purchase of methamphetamine from him earlier that night.

He was charged with one count of the sale of methamphetamine and one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. He had his initial appearance in Justice Court on Friday in front of Judge Jeff Crevitt. His bond was set at $250,000. He is currently on probation for a felony conviction and will not be eligible to post bail.

“These investigators work tirelessly together, and seamlessly. You couldn’t tell who was wearing what color badge. They worked together for months on this investigation and this is a major dent in the distribution of crystal meth in this community,” Pace said. “Last night alone we recovered well over $100,000 worth of narcotics that will never hit the streets of Vicksburg.”

Pace added that Jones is looking at “many years” in a state penitentiary.

Deputy Chief Charley Hill of the Vicksburg Police Department echoed Pace’s sentiments on the cooperation of the two agencies.

“We’re gonna work together and it’s gonna take all of us to make a difference in not just the city but also the county,” Hill said.