History is alive in reenactment of Surrender of Vicksburg Published 12:08 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

A reenactment of the surrender of the Confederate forces at the Siege of Vicksburg took place on the steps of the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Vicksburg on Saturday morning.

The event will be going on all day and will end Sunday morning.

One of the organizers of the reenactment is Bryan Skipworth.

“People from all over (Mississippi), Louisiana, Arkansas, formed up here to do a ceremonial surrender,” Skipworth said. “Gen. Pemberton and Gen. Grant came from the park to give a presentation too.”

The end of the surrender portion was marked by a 21-gun salute.

The reenactors camped on the Old Courthouse lawn Friday night and will do so again tonight using period-accurate clothing and military camp equipment. The public is welcome to interact with the reenactors and learn more about the history of the Siege of Vicksburg.

The event is free to attend.