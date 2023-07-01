History is alive in reenactment of Surrender of Vicksburg

Published 12:08 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Ben Martin

A reenactment of the surrender of the Confederate forces at the Siege of Vicksburg took place on the steps of the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Vicksburg on Saturday morning.

The event will be going on all day and will end Sunday morning.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

One of the organizers of the reenactment is Bryan Skipworth.

“People from all over (Mississippi), Louisiana, Arkansas, formed up here to do a ceremonial surrender,” Skipworth said. “Gen. Pemberton and Gen. Grant came from the park to give a presentation too.”

The end of the surrender portion was marked by a 21-gun salute.

The reenactors camped on the Old Courthouse lawn Friday night and will do so again tonight using period-accurate clothing and military camp equipment. The public is welcome to interact with the reenactors and learn more about the history of the Siege of Vicksburg.

The event is free to attend.

More News

Jackson Street Gallery hosting Art Parade at the Mulberry Vicksburg

Old Post Files July 1, 1923 – 2023

SIEGE 160: Condition of his army forces Pemberton to surrender Vicksburg

Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Weekend starts Saturday

Print Article