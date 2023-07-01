Vicksburg man killed, two injured in shooting at apartment complex Published 8:33 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

A Vicksburg man was killed and two teens were injured in an early Saturday shooting incident at Azalea Cove Apartments.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to the scene at 902 Blossom Lane for a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old was shot in the head and leg, and an 18-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were also each shot in the leg.

The two 18-year-olds were transported directly to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMC), while the 21-year-old was transported to Merit Health River Region then subsequently airlifted to UMC where he died from his injuries.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey identified the murdered victim as Keon Williams, 21, of Vicksburg.

“Investigators have worked throughout the night and throughout the day interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing security video footage from several different sources,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “It appears that there was a group of individuals that had gathered in the parking of the apartment complex when someone opened fire with a handgun striking the three individuals.

“At this stage in the investigation, we are not prepared to say whether any of the victims were specifically targeted,” Pace added.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. Tips are anonymous and can result in a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest.