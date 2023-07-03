Blues, Brews and BBQ kicks off at Oak Hall Published 6:20 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The Blues, Brews and BBQ event is going on until 9 p.m. Monday at Oak Hall, located at 2430 Drummond Street.

The event is free to attend and features live music. Goldie’s Express barbecue is available for purchase while supplies last.

“We know the neighborhood, and we know the house, and it’s beautiful. The music sounded quite inviting,” said participant Suzanne Jourdan. “I know (the musicians) are some locals that have gone elsewhere and come back to play together. We’re looking forward to that. We love the blues.”

Musician Zechariah Lloyd, originally from Vicksburg, will be first to perform an acoustic set from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then he will join blues musician Eric Deaton on the stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Nelson is the owner of Oak Hall. She said the event has been moved indoors due to the weather, so attendees don’t have to worry about heat or rain.

“We wanted to do a backyard event, but the heat index was so severe we felt like it was only fair to move it inside,” she said.