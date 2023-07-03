Take a walk on the river: ‘Sip Stroll opens old river bridge to public Published 11:34 am Monday, July 3, 2023

1 of 3

The Old Mississippi River Bridge opened to the public on Monday for the ‘Sip Stroll, part of the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion. Locals and visitors alike can experience the unique view high above the Mississippi River.

Shelley Tingle, a Vicksburg resident volunteering at the event, said the opportunity to walk the bridge is an appeal to traveler appeals to travelers.

“We see a lot of people off the interstate who have come by,” she said. “The idea is to get them to come and stay and spend money right here in Vicksburg. When they come here to the bridge … we have a big sign out front that lets visitors know that we have the bridge open. They’ll receive an event map of Vicksburg with all the activities that are going on … along with a fan that has yearly activities (printed on it).”

Warren County District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield said the opportunity to walk the bridge draws strong local support.

Pets are not allowed, however, volunteer pet sitters are available to keep an eye on furry family members while their owners take the stroll over the water.

It is recommended that ‘Sip Strollers wear cool clothing and bring drinking water.

The Gumbo Pot has set up a food vendor tent at the entrance to the bridge.

The bridge is open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will be closed for train traffic between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.