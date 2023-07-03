Vicksburg woman arrested as part of major drug bust Published 8:01 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

A second arrest has been made in the ongoing investigation involving a major drug bust from last week.

Cheryl Sue Asad, 48 of Warren County, was arrested at about 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Merrit lead the arrest team.

The investigation involving both uniformed and plain-clothes officers revealed that Asad had been renting a location on Redbone Road used to store large quantities of drugs. A search warrant was served at that location and at a second location on Tanglewood Drive on Thursday. Pace said that more than $100,000 in narcotics were seized at those locations.

Email newsletter signup

Asad reportedly also drove methamphetamine to the location in Vicksburg and sold it. She is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

She is expected to make her initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

The first arrest in the investigation was of Thomas Jones, 34 of Vicksburg, who was arrested at the Tanglewood Drive location. He is being charged with the sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $210,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

The Vicksburg Post will continue to provide updates on this story as information becomes available.