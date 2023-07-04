Fireworks still on in Downtown Vicksburg

Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Ben Martin

The annual Vicksburg Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. in downtown Vicksburg on Tuesday. The fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

An evening thunderstorm won’t keep Vicksburg’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration away.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Tuesday that the July Fourth fireworks display is still expected to occur despite the rain forecast through 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible between 7 and 9 p.m. The chance of rain in the 9 p.m. hour is approximately 67 percent.

Flaggs added that officials are hoping for the storm to blow over the area. Vicksburg’s fireworks take place each year in the downtown area. The fireworks are shot from a barge in the Yazoo Diversion Canal.

