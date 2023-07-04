Rain no match for Vicksburg’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration Published 10:11 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

1 of 4

The Vicksburg Independence Day Fireworks Celebration concluded Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

Despite some rain early in the evening, the fireworks display went as planned, although musical performances before the show had to be canceled.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said that it was a shame that the performances had to be canceled for safety reasons, but that he felt that it was the right call.

Email newsletter signup

The show was run by Louisiana-based company Pyroman LLC. At approximately 45 minutes long, the fireworks display is the longest in the state of Mississippi.