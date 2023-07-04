Rain no match for Vicksburg’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Published 10:11 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Ben Martin

The Vicksburg Independence Day Fireworks Celebration concluded Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

Despite some rain early in the evening, the fireworks display went as planned, although musical performances before the show had to be canceled.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said that it was a shame that the performances had to be canceled for safety reasons, but that he felt that it was the right call.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The show was run by Louisiana-based company Pyroman LLC. At approximately 45 minutes long, the fireworks display is the longest in the state of Mississippi.

More News

Fireworks still on in Downtown Vicksburg

GALLERY: Red, white and blue parade rolls in Glenwood Circle

Fourth of July Celebration Concludes Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Weekend

Vicksburg woman arrested as part of major drug bust

Print Article