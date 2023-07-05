VIDEO: Teenage murder suspect makes initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Albert Jones III, 17, made his initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with the shooting death that took place at the Azalea Cove Apartments in the 900 block of Blossom Lane Saturday morning.

Keon Williams, 21 of Vicksburg, was killed in the shooting while two others were injured.

Email newsletter signup

Jones is charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

“Two of those aggravated assault counts are the individuals that were actually struck. The two other counts are individuals that were standing close by but were not actually hit, but they were still in close proximity,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. “Therefore, there was the threat of serious injury or death.”

Judge Randy Lewis gave Jones a $500,000 bond for the murder charge and a $100,000 bond for each aggravated assault charge, a total of $900,000.

Pace added that the investigation is ongoing. The Vicksburg Post will continue to provide more information on this case as it becomes available.