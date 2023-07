Missing Vicksburg man found dead Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department has confirmed that Leroy Early, 53 of Vicksburg, was found dead near a residence on Second Avenue.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said Early’s cause of death was heat exhaustion and that it likely occurred on Saturday or Sunday.

A Silver Alert was issued on Sunday when Early was reported missing. He was last seen in the 200 block of Second Avenue on Saturday at approximately 1 p.m.

