Suspect in custody for burglary on Ring Road in Warren County

Published 5:20 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023

By Ben Martin

Johnny Alexander, 40 of Warren County

A victim reported that a home was broken into in the 300 block of Ring Road on Thursday at about 6 p.m.

Deputy Dusty Keyes of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, Sheriff Martin Pace said. While Keyes was on scene investigating the burglary, he observed a white male walking on Ring Road carrying a bag.

Keyes stopped and checked the individual, Johnny Brian Alexander, 40 of Warren County, and found a .410 shotgun in his possession. Alexander was detained as the investigation continued.

Alexander has two prior felony convictions and is currently on probation. Pace said investigators identified Alexander as the burglar through video footage and other evidence.

He has been charged with burglary (the home was unoccupied at the time) and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Judge Randy Lewis set Alexander’s bond at $30,000, which Alexander is ineligible to post due to the terms of his probation.

Pace added that Keyes had the suspect in custody within about one hour of responding to the call.

