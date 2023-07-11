WHO’S SEEN WOOSIE? Vicksburg murder suspect still on the loose

Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Ben Martin

Quenterious "Woosie" Williams

The Vicksburg Police Department is still searching for Quentarious “Woosie” Williams, 28 of Vicksburg, in connection with the June 8 shooting death of Kelvion Winston.

Williams is 6’1” tall and 190 pounds. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Monday that Williams is suspected to be in Texas.

Two other individuals were arrested, including Williams’ cousin Bryant Williams, 31, and Joshua Perkins, 31, both of Vicksburg. Each was charged with murder and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Perkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Monday the murder stemmed from “gambling gone bad.” Jones also said the suspects were identified in part thanks to recent social media posts.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Quentarious Williams is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511, or MS Crimestoppers at 800-355-8477.

More News

17-year-old from Vicksburg reported missing

Vicksburg Police: Still no arrests in Stowers murder

Mississippi Governor Candidate Brandon Presley to visit Vicksburg Thursday

VICTORIAN CHARM: Purchase a historic Vicksburg home for $240,000

Print Article