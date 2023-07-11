WHO’S SEEN WOOSIE? Vicksburg murder suspect still on the loose Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department is still searching for Quentarious “Woosie” Williams, 28 of Vicksburg, in connection with the June 8 shooting death of Kelvion Winston.

Williams is 6’1” tall and 190 pounds. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Monday that Williams is suspected to be in Texas.

Two other individuals were arrested, including Williams’ cousin Bryant Williams, 31, and Joshua Perkins, 31, both of Vicksburg. Each was charged with murder and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Perkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Monday the murder stemmed from “gambling gone bad.” Jones also said the suspects were identified in part thanks to recent social media posts.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Quentarious Williams is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511, or MS Crimestoppers at 800-355-8477.