Honky Tonk Crazy: Next Southern Cultural Heritage Center dance party set for Aug. 12 Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Line dance practices are currently underway at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center (SCHC).

Stacey Mahoney is the Executive Director of the SCHC and the instructor for the classes.

“It’s good cardio, and it’s just fun. So that’s what I enjoy,” Mahoney said. “I grew up dancing, so for me, I already love to dance. But to be able to share that with others and get them excited about it, it’s fun.”

Email newsletter signup

The line dance practices started shortly after the SCHC began hosting its monthly Country and More Dance Parties in the organization’s auditorium in March.

“After the first couple of (parties), we realized that there was a need for people to learn the dances a little bit more,” Mahoney said. “They wanted to know them.”

While the classes focus mainly on country music dances, students also learn some popular group dances like the Cha Cha Slide and the Cupid Shuffle.

Janice Harrison is one of the attendees of the class.

“My sister and I used to line dance a long time ago. But I’ve always wanted to learn how to country line dance,” Harrison said.

All skill levels are welcome, from complete beginners to experts, she added.

“You don’t have to be a perfect dancer,” Harrison said. “You’re having fun.”

The practices happen every first, second, and fourth Monday of every month except on Holidays at the SCHC. No reservations are needed and entry is $5 per person.

Cowboy boots are not required.

The next monthly Country & More Dance Party will be on Aug. 12 at the SCHC auditorium. A dance tutorial will begin at 6 p.m. and the party will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.