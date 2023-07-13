Peeples assumes command of Mississippi Valley Division of U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Published 2:37 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

A Change of Command ceremony for the Mississippi Valley Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) was held Wednesday morning at the Environmental Lab at the USACE Engineering Research and Development Center.

Maj. Gen. Diana M. Holland transferred her command to Brig. Gen. Kimberly A. Peeples.

During the remarks portion of the ceremony, Holland addressed the crowd.

“Thank you to the professionals of the Mississippi Valley Division for what you do every day in support of USACE and its mission,” she said. “You, the more than 500 people of this region, do remarkable things on the river or near it because you work together with your partners and stakeholders, inspired by an exceptional purpose. I have truly enjoyed serving with you.”

Holland also mentioned her excitement for Peeples to take over the role.

“Kim and I have served together for the last two years closely, but I’ve been observing her from afar for many years. She has long been recognized as a top-tier engineer officer,” Holland said. “And I’m so excited that she will be the one to assume the mantle of this top-tier organization.”

Holland was also awarded the Distinguished Service Medal for exceptionally meritorious service to the government and duties of great responsibility over her 33-year career. Her husband, James H. Holland, was awarded the Superior Public Service Medal for outstanding service and support of cadets, soldiers, civilians and family members of the division for the past seven years.

Peeples, who will be the post’s 42nd commander, spoke after Holland.

“Thank you for the warm welcome to this new role already. I look forward to getting to know you in the coming days, visiting the important projects underway and helping reduce any obstacles in your path,” Peeples said. “And to the partners of the Mississippi Valley, I am humbled by all you do. Your passion for your communities and this mission is inspiring. I look forward to learning from you, to working with you as we work through each of the challenges ahead.

“We are very happy to call Vicksburg our new Army home and look forward to being part of this proud and historic town,” she added.