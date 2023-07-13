Vicksburg Fire Department promotes Nickson, Wright in Wednesday ceremony Published 2:30 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

The Vicksburg Fire Department held a promotional ceremony on Wednesday at the department’s training center.

Marlin Nickson was promoted to captain, and Duncan Wright was promoted to lieutenant. The ceremony was attended by colleagues, family and community leaders including Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Aldermen Michael Mayfield and Alex Monsour.

“Let me just say congratulations on your well-deserved promotions,” Flaggs said in his address to attendees. “Capt. Marlin Nickson and Lt. Duncan Wright, your dedication, your bravery and your leadership have prepared you for these new roles. Lead with compassion, courage and commitment to keep others safe.”

Monsour also took the opportunity to speak.

“Vicksburg is only as good as the first responders we have in place, whether it’s the fire department or police department. Vicksburg will only grow if we have a good workforce in those jobs,” Monsour said. “You all are a very integral part of what we have to have to be a first-class organization, and that’s what we got. I congratulate you on your promotions and wish you Godspeed and protection out there.”

Fire Chief Derrick Stamps also gave some remarks at the ceremony.

“What we did at the fire department was set the expectations high. And when you set expectations high, people rise to meet the standard. And that’s exactly what these two young gentlemen have done,” Stamps said. “Promotion through the ranks of the fire service should be a prized achievement that individuals receive from years of hard work.”

Nickson joined the department in 2010, and Wright joined in 2019.

Both firefighters expressed their gratitude for the promotions and for the people who supported them in their lives.

“It’s been 13 years, and I think the first year I almost didn’t make it up here,” Nickson said, adding that he is glad he stayed with his career.

Wright echoed the sentiment.

“I truly did get blessed to work with a great group of guys,” Wright said.