Community welcomes new Vicksburg Warren School District superintendent at Cedar Grove reception Published 3:46 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

A welcome reception for Dr. Toriano “Tori” Holloway, the Vicksburg Warren School District’s new superintendent, was held at Cedar Grove Mansion Thursday evening.

Officials from the district and community leaders were in attendance along with Holloway’s family.

Several people gave some impromptu remarks at the event, the first being Pablo Diaz, President and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Partnership.

“I’ve had a chance to sit down with Dr. Holloway and some of the other leaders in the community and I can tell you that we’re so impressed and so excited about what is next,” Diaz said.

Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield also took the opportunity to speak, touching on increased collaboration between business partners and the school district.

“What really excites me as a business leader over the last five, six years now is the word ‘collaboration.’ So the foundation, especially of our high school system now, is on business community involvement,” Barfield said. “We are thrilled you’re here. What you’re going to find is a day-to-day commitment: mock interviews with high school students, teacher externships, internship opportunities, academies for those who don’t want to go to college and aren’t destined to go to college.”

Hollow then addressed the crowd to thank them for the warm welcome.

“If it’s in the name of kids, you can call me and I’m there. And I think anybody that’s worked with me will tell you I am truly about kids and everything that I do is for kids,” Holloway said. “I appreciate the welcome. Thank you for your hospitality. It speaks to who you are as a community.”

The VWSD Board of Trustees voted to hire Holloway in May to replace Superintendent Chad Shealy, who served the district for 10 years prior to his retirement.

President of the VWSD Board of Trustees, Kimble Slaton, said Holloway’s hire makes sense for the path the school district wants to take.

“His personality fits what we’re trying to achieve,” Slaton said. “There’s a lot of allies that he has now. I think the teachers like him.”

Slaton added that a top priority given to Holloway by the board is improving junior high and elementary school education in the district.

“I think his fire for our middle elementary and junior high areas is really going to make a difference,” Slaton said.