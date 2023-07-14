Sister, boyfriend charged in murder of Vicksburg woman Published 2:41 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Kearis Ford, 24 of Vicksburg, was pronounced dead at the Claiborne County Medical Center on Wednesday night after an incident that occurred at the Windsor Arms Apartments in Port Gibson, Port Gibson Police Chief Russell Dorsey said.

Foul play is suspected by investigators, and Ford’s sister, Tanaysheous Ford, and Tanaysheous’s boyfriend, Tyrone Goldberry, both of Port Gibson, have been charged with her murder.

The two suspects had their initial appearance in court on Friday morning and were denied bond.

Dorsey said he could not give further details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as new information becomes available.