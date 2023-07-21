Christmas in July to replace Ritz on the River at Vicksburg Convention Center Published 12:55 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

The 10th and final Ritz on the River was held at the Vicksburg Convention Center on Thursday evening.

At the event, VCC Executive Director Erin Powell Southard announced the organization’s plans for a replacement event, which has not yet been formally named.

The theme will be “Christmas in July” and the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Jackson, which is often used as a place to stay for families with children at Mississippi’s pediatric hospital, Children’s of Mississippi.

“There are many of us here in Vicksburg, myself included, whose families have been touched by that particular home because our children have been in the hospital,” Southard said.

Southard added that convention center events have benefited the Ronald McDonald House for over 20 years with the annual Breakfast with Santa event for children.

Ritz on the River hosted a different charitable organization each year; however, Southard said the goal for the new event is to focus the convention center’s efforts on the Ronald McDonald House in particular.

The new event will be held on July 25, 2024.