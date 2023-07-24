Vicksburg man wanted for questioning in May 6 Jacques’ shooting

Published 2:57 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

By Ben Martin

Michael Carson, 23 of Vicksburg, is wanted for questioning by the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a May 6 shooting in the parking lot near Jacques’ nightclub in which four security guards were wounded.

His last known address is 222 Kendra Drive.

The Vicksburg Police Department could not confirm if Carson was a patron of the nightclub on the night of this incident.

People who have any information or know the whereabouts of Carson are asked to contact the department at 601-636-2511.

