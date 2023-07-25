City employees recognized for years of service by Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen held its weekly meeting on Monday morning at the Robert M. Walker Building, during which eight City employees were recognized for work anniversaries.

William Ford, of the city’s IT department, was recognized for 30 years of service.

Five summer interns who finished their time with the city were also recognized for their hard work.

“I think it’s befitting that we listen to them because they’re our future,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “We can’t continue to lift up the bad guys, put them on the front page of the paper and television, and then we have the good people doing the things we’ve asked them to do.”

One of the items on the agenda that was passed at the meeting was to accept the recommendation of EJES Inc. that all bids be rejected for the Washington Street Rehabilitation Project due to exceeding the budget limit of the City.

The board also voted to re-advertise the bid once the scope of work has been modified to remove the shoulder work from North Washington Street.

Flaggs mentioned that the city is currently working on having its next batch of NOLA security cameras installed.

“I met with the chief (of police) yesterday afternoon, and we’ve discussed some things and some strategies going forward,” Flaggs said. “We’re trying to allow ourselves time to get the next 21 cameras up and running.”

The city signed a contract with Project NOLA last year to have the new high-tech security cameras installed in different areas around the city.

“We may not be able to be there when it happens, but we’re watching these cameras,” Flaggs said. “And they’ve been very, very helpful to us to identify and to arrest those that are involved (in crimes) very quickly.”

The next meeting of the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be on Aug. 7 at the Robert M. Walker Building at 10 a.m.

Meeting times and documents can be found at vicksburg.org